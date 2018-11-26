Giles Shows Out During Weekend Slate

Doubt...

When discussing Harry Giles the aforementioned word should never be used.

After years of dealing with multiple knee injuries, rehabilitation and watching from the sidelines, Giles is beginning to find his rhythm during the regular season.

The former high school standout impressed during Summer League, giving NBA fans time to salivate over the prospects of the once heralded Duke big man.

Now, the man they call HG is producing when his number is called.

Against the defending-champion Golden State Warriors, Gizzle notched 10 points and four assists in 11 minutes, including a tough and-one bucket to silence the Oracle Arena crowd.

Following up Saturday's effort, No. 20 produced an even more complete game, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks in 20 minutes against Utah.

Whether it's dropping 30 points for the Stockton Kings or playing in the Association, Giles aims to make the most out of every opportunity.

Gizzle will look to continue gaining momentum on Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers on TNT.