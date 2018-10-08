Giles Recognized as Potential Breakout Rookie

The Harry Giles Hype Train is running full steam ahead.

On the cusp of his NBA regular season debut, the former Duke big man is healthy and ready to show why he was such a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school.

“Giles has the potential to emerge as Sacramento’s best and most productive big man prospect this season,” said ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Mike Schmitz.

In an article titled “The NBA rookies Most Likely to Exceed Expectations" published on ESPN, Schmitz raves about HG's "energy, quickness, mobility and instincts" shown throughout the summer and preseason.

“There's a reason Giles was ranked as the second-best prospect in the 2016 high school class — ahead of Jayson Tatum, Markelle Fultz Longo Ball and a host of other budding NBA stars,” Schmitz continued.

Gizzle is averaging 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 22.6 minutes this preseason and will look to continue his strong play leading up to his first regular season action.