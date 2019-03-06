Giles: “I’m Starting to Identify Myself”

With the playoff chase in full swing, each game for Sactown becomes more pivotal.

Harry Giles, who has battled injuries and rehabilitation in recent years, is healthy and making his presence known at the most opportune time for the squad.

“Motivation. It just keeps you going, you know?” No. 20 admitted.

Over his last three contests, Giles is averaging 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds on 66 percent shooting in just under 20 minutes.

“I’ve just been figuring out how to play, and it’s taken time,” the Duke product said. “I couldn’t go out there and just have it all figured out, so it’s taken me time to get used to the contact, the style we play in and finding a happy medium with the way I play with them.”

After the injury to Marvin Bagley III, Giles has played additional minutes and taken full advantage of his time on the floor.

“I’m on a new level, probably a point that I’ve never been at before” Giles states.



“It’s incredible to have the whole organization behind me,” Gizzle continued, “I’m starting to identify myself and find myself. I’m taking my time, but keep on pushing myself to see what I can do.”

The Kings continue their postseason hunt Wednesday, with the Boston Celtics visiting Golden 1 Center.