Giles Details His Journey to Recovery for B/R

"The s--t I was doing back then was wild," said Giles to Bleacher Report.

"I can see why people were gassing me. But I'm stronger now, and I'm smarter now. I sometimes wish I had had more of that back then. I don't think I could have prevented my injuries, but I might have been more aware. I might have been able to change something—anything."

The story of Harry Giles is one fit for a Hollywood script.

After being hailed as the top high school recruit in his class, No. 20 suffered through a series of physical and personal trauma that had him questioning his basketball career.

Just a few short days after tearing his ACL, MCL and meniscus while playing for USA Basketball's U16 team, Harry lost a close friend to a car accident in Alabama.

"What I was going through was bad," Giles explained. "But it wasn't the worst thing in the world. She was a basketball player too, and I knew I had to come back and play for her."

He later committed to Duke, but reminisces on the missed games and how he should've handled his injuries.

"I should have sat out that year of Duke," Gizzle said. "I wasn't ready to play. I thought I was, but I wasn't. I wasn't rushing, but I was still rushing, you know? I took my time, but I still wasn't ready. ... It's nothing like the way I feel now. Now, I'm more than ready."

Now, after sitting out his rookie season with the Kings, Giles is ready to fulfill his destiny that was once bestowed upon him during his young career.

"To be honest, I don't know if I'll ever be that player I was before," he explained. "I'll be different. But I won't stop working until I'm better than I ever was going to be."