Giles Seizes Moment After Battling Back from Injury

"You feel like you want to give up at times, but you’ve got to think about why you started playing, that love for the game, and that’ll bring you through it every day."

There was a time, for awhile, that many wondered if Harry Giles III would even play basketball again.

Once the most heralded high school recruit in the country, the Winston-Salem native couldn't stay healthy, with doubters becoming louder as the years went on.

"You’re in a state where you want to play but you can’t and you have to be patient," Giles told Yahoo Sports last summer.

"Once that comes together, your time comes, you’ve put in your work, put in your pain, and learn, it’ll come back and be a great thing."

HG finished his rookie season playing in 58 games, averaging 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 14.1 minutes.

While his season ended early with a thigh injury, No. 20 is confident in his ability to stay healthy and develop into the big man many envisioned he could become from a young age.

"I feel like I left off on a good note," Giles said following the season. "I'm happy with myself for the season. I'm never going to be content. Ever."

It should come as no surprise that Gizzle became an immediate fan favorite, not just for his return to the court, but style of play.

Giles ran the floor in Sacramento's high-speed offense, finishing plays, flashing his handle and putting his elite court vision on display.

With his rookie season behind him, No. 20 looks to not only up his contributions, but to also build upon his first game action in years.

"I'm excited for the future," Giles said after he was shut down for the season. Which tells you about his infectious attitude.

We're excited too, HG.