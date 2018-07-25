Get to Know: Yogi Ferrell

After the signing of Nemanja Bjelica to bolster the frontcourt, the backcourt saw an increase of depth as well.

Yogi Ferrell — who went undrafted out of Indiana — packs an offensive punch and gives the backcourt added intensity to go along with De’Aaron Fox and Frank Mason III.

“I think the main thing is I like their youth. I like their style of play,” Ferrell explained to Jim Rome this week. “It’s faster, they get up and down, and I feel like that’s the same game I’ve played my entire life, so I feel like I can go in there and mold the identity of the Kings and just give them another spark that they need.”



my all and more!!!! https://t.co/iHPTrflOOj — Kevin Yogi Ferrell (@YogiFerrell11) July 25, 2018

Ferrell finished his second NBA season averaging 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 43 percent shooting for the Dallas Mavericks. In 2017, Ferrell won NBA Rookie of the Month in February, which included a 32-point barrage in Portland that included nine threes.



I loved ⁦@YogiFerrell11⁩ being in Dallas. They saw something in him we all knew was there. They gave him the chance. The ⁦@SacramentoKings⁩ got better today. Yogi will bring a toughness, determination and leadership to a rising team. Never bet against YOGI! pic.twitter.com/szaJJtl0De —(@TomCrean) July 20, 2018

“I’m just going to go at dudes’ heads...and just make sure we have that fire under us every time we step on the court,” Ferrell continued. “When we’re all playing with that same fire on the court and we’re together, that’s going to give us a better chance of being successful.”

Behind Fox, Ferrell and Mason III will compete for minutes at the backup point guard position. With the added depth, the Kings now have three ball-handling guards that can run the offense and provide a spark on offense, as well.

