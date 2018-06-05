Get to Know: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t your typical John Calipari prospect. Originally committing to Florida, it would’ve taken one year for the Gators to actually sign him to a scholarship. During this time, Gilgeous-Alexander reopened his commitment and reached out to Calipari.

He wasn’t a five-star recruit or projected to be a top one-and-done like many Wildcats that come aboard. Awarded the team captain tag on Calipari’s youngest team ever, Gilgeous-Alexander quickly improved his draft stock after moving into the starting lineup in January.

Displaying NBA-ready height and length, Gilgeous-Alexander’s work ethic is just as strong as his measurables. He’s labeled as a “safe” pick by some draft analysts for his experience in Calipari’s pro-ready system and his potential to adapt to the pro game.

After moving into the starting lineup on January 9, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists, highlighted by his 29-point barrage in the SEC championship game, taking MVP honors while doing so.

Despite Kentucky falling short of the ultimate goal of winning the NCAA championship, Gilgeous-Alexander finished the tournament averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

His development from least-heralded prospect to possibly the highest Wildcat drafted has truly been incredible. Gilgeous-Alexander has the NBA skill-set, IQ and measurements to be a major contributor to an NBA team. Don’t let his offbeat college beginnings fool you, he has star potential.

Best Quote:



"Shai's development is a story I'll tell our players for the rest of my career," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "When we talk about building your own confidence and conquering yourself, Shai is the perfect example. You're talking about a kid who had the physical tools and had the potential to be in this position, but he elevated his game because he woke up at 7 a.m. every day to work out, was the best in the weight room, watched film and never missed class.”



Best Game:



Full Highlights:

