Get to Know: Nemanja Bjelica

You won’t have to worry about team chemistry with Nemanja Bjelica.

Even before the signing was made official, former Fenerbahce teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic welcomed Bjelica to the squad on Twitter. Both hailing from Belgrade, Serbia, the excitement between the two was palpable.

Bjelica, also known affectionately as Belly, is coming off a career season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He finished his year averaging 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds on 46 percent shooting, including a 42 percent mark from deep.

The former EuroLeague MVP also gives the Kings an added offensive threat from beyond the arc and the ability to slide to multiple positions. His career game also came last season, when he dropped 30 points against the Boston Celtics, including six threes.

Filling in for an injured Jimmy Butler last season, Bjelica is primarily a stretch four who can play the small forward spot if necessary. For a Kings team needing an offensive punch, Belly is looking to do just that for his new team.

