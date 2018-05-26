Get to Know: Miles Bridges

If you want an early favorite to win the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, Miles Bridges is your guy.



Met the older version of me today!! @mrvincecarter15 pic.twitter.com/nJAkWjkCuf — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) May 22, 2018

Yes, he can fly. Yes, he called Vince Carter the “older version of me.” Yes, he once dunked over his mom in high school.

Dunking isn’t his only skill however, as Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is known for developing quality players at the next level. Already possessing NBA measurable and athleticism, Bridges is an ideal combo forward in the NBA.

Bridges averaged 17 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists during his Spartans career. His most dramatic improvement came from the charity stripe, where he jumped from 68 percent to 85 percent between his two seasons.

The age of fearing position-less “tweeners” is long gone, as the league is well on its way towards embracing switch-heavy, multi-dimensional players that can contribute in many ways. That’s what Bridges brings, along with Izzo-approved basketball IQ and character.

He brings incredible energy to every possession, crashes the glass and can take it to the rim. He hasn’t developed a consistent outside shot yet, but as we’ve seen with prospects before that can be improved upon coming into the league.

Bridges will be an immediate contributor in the NBA no matter where he goes. In this era of NBA basketball, a player of Bridges’ skill-set has All-Star potential and with steady improvement can fully become an efficient two-way force. If Izzo has taught us one thing, it’s never doubt a #SpartanDawg.

"It tells you a lot about him — he loved his mother but wanted to do what he wanted to do and not let others make his decision,’’ Tom Izzo said on Bridges returning for his sophomore season. “That’s a strength for pro teams who have interest in him. He beats to his own drum in a positive way.”

