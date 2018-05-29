Get to Know: Kevin Knox

John Calipari teams are expected to win the national title every year. Fair or not, that’s the standard that Coach Cal has bestowed upon himself with the talent that comes through the doors at Rupp Arena.

Kevin Knox, another one-and-done for the Wildcats, is a 6’9” forward that can get buckets. In a theme with many lottery picks this year, Knox is essentially position-less, willing to move around the floor depending on the team he’s drafted to.

He’s in the mold of Tobias Harris, according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. Projected as a late lottery pick, Knox finished as the leading scorer for Kentucky, averaging 15.6 points on 45 percent shooting and 34 percent from deep.

At 18 years old, he was one of the youngest freshman in the country. As for the defensive end, Knox wasn’t a stalwart by any means, but he has the physical tools to become formidable on that end. The Wildcats needed him to get buckets, and he got buckets.

Knox finished as SEC Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-SEC. He’ll be one of potentially four Wildcats taken in the draft, but it’s clear Knox will be taken the highest given his scoring potential at the next level.

Depending on where he’s drafted, Knox can contribute immediately to a team needing scoring or take his development at a slower pace, improving upon his handles, defense and instincts. Under the Kentucky microscope, Knox will have a lot on his shoulders either way.

“He’s one of the greatest kids I’ve coached. He was a great teammate, a great student, and a great player,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “He is mature and responsible well beyond his years. All of that will bode well as he moves on to the pro ranks. His scoring ability and his 6-9 frame make him a position-less player that the entire league is looking for. I can’t wait to see what the next step is for him.”

