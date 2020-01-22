Get to Know: Kent Bazemore

Kent Bazemore is a fan favorite wherever he goes.

From an undrafted rookie to the Sacramento Kings, No. 24 — now No. 26 — has seen been almost everywhere in his seven seasons in the Association.

Beginning his career with the Golden State Warriors, Bazemore continued with the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks and most recently, the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before his arrival in Sactown, Baze carried averages of 7.9 points and 4.0 rebounds in 25.8 minutes of action in Portland.

A career 34.9 percent shooter from deep, Baze is also known for his versatility on the defensive end, provide length and quickness on that side of the floor.

At Old Dominion, Bazemore finished as three-time CAA All-Defensive Team (2010–2012), Second-Team All-CAA (2011), First-Team All-CAA (2012) and two-time CAA Defensive Player of the Year (2011, 2012).

With new teammates and new threads, Baze promises to bring his intensity and fun-loving attitude during his time in the 916.

Best Game:





Highlights from 2018-19 Season:



