Get to Know: Jaren Jackson Jr.

If Luka Doncic is the most polarizing player in the 2018 NBA Draft, Jaren Jackson Jr. isn’t too far behind. The Michigan State Spartan wasn’t even sure he would enter the draft after a subpar statistical season.

“He was asking me every day, ‘What should I do?’” his teammate and fellow projected lottery pick Miles Bridges recalled told him at the NBA Combine. “I was l like, ‘Do what’s best for you.’”

The 6’11” forward from Indianapolis notched 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds on 51.3 percent shooting in 35 games. It’s on the defensive end where Jackson Jr. shined, averaging 3 blocks per contest and displaying a unique ability to switch onto smaller players if need be.

Unlike his counterparts Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley, the modern NBA suits Jackson Jr. perfectly. While those other bigs put up gaudier numbers with their increased opportunity, there’s a question as to how their games would translate given the increasing pace and space style of the league.

His 7’4” wingspan and constant energy in the frontcourt is exactly what NBA bigs need to be able to do in this modern NBA. He shot a respectable 39.8 percent from deep and 79.7 percent from the free throw line, displaying an impressive shooting stroke for a big man.



.@therealjnari_ working in the Big Man Lab! Stay Tuned. #KGArea21 pic.twitter.com/9poPs5BMJl — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 12, 2018

He also has handles to go along with his shot, something his father and former NBA veteran Jaren Jackson Sr. taught him at a young age. While certainly needing NBA grooming, it’s clear Jackson Jr. made the right decision to jump to the next level.

Best Quote:



“You see where (the NBA game is) going — 3-point shooting, fast-paced, everything is kind of a switch (on defense), so you’ve got to able to move a little bit, be more nimble on your feet. You’ve got to be quick,” Jackson said. “You’ve got to be able to handle the ball. You can’t be a liability on defense or offense. In terms of shooting, just me being out there, I feel like I can space the floor.”

Best Game:



Full Highlights:

