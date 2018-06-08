Get to Know: Donte DiVincenzo

With a nickname as bold as the “Michael Jordan of Delaware,” it should come as no surprise that Donte DiVincenzo’s biggest moment came under the brightest lights.

We all witnessed his 31-point barrage in the NCAA title game against Michigan, a performance for the ages that saw the 6’5” guard dominate on both ends of the floor for the Wildcats second title in three years.

DiVincenzo is not only shooting up draft boards for that performance, but he also had a very successful NBA combine. He tied for the combine lead for vertical jump at 42 inches, as well as hold court with many teams during the interview process.

The Most Outstanding Player of the 2018 NCAA Tournament is a serious threat for the middle to late first round, bringing a body and variety of skills on both ends of the floor to any team that drafts him.

His numbers won’t grab your attention, and he was largely overshadowed by other prospects Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. Regardless, DiVincenzo has made a name for himself not just because of his postseason heroics, but pro-ready attributes that could help any team.

He can score in multiple ways, whether from deep (40 percent) or driving to the hole. As seen in the title game, he has an unmatched will to complete that serves him will for both offense and defense. And at his size, he can carry this competitiveness at the next level.

Whether starting or coming off the bench, a team-oriented, high IQ player like DiVincenzo can contribute almost immediately and is the type of player that any team should welcome. There’s no denying his shooting, defensive prowess and will to compete, and in a guard-oriented league that will serve DiVincenzo very well.

Best Quote:



“I think he can be a Josh Hart,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “I really do. I talked to him about that before. Just what impresses us so much about Josh is that he’s just complete. He does everything. There’s nothing on the basketball court he doesn’t do, and I think Donte can be that kind of player, too.”

Best Game:



Full Highlights:

