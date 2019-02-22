Get to Know: Corey Brewer

Corey Brewer might be new to California’s capital city, but he isn’t a stranger to the West Coast.

Before we jump into what Brewer has in store for us here in Sactown, let’s take a look at what got him here.

Brewer began his journey to the NBA back in 2004, when he accepted a scholarship to play college ball with the Florida Gators. In his sophomore season, Brewer recorded the first triple-double in Gator history in ’05 posting 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists.

He then won back to back NCAA championships in ’06 and ’07 and was The Most Outstanding Player in the 2007 NCAA tournament.

After his strong show in college, the Tennessee native entered the 2007 NBA Draft and was selected No. 7 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

No. 22 appeared in four seasons with the Wolves before being traded to the New York Knicks. He then went on to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, where Brewer won his first NBA Championship in 2011.

Following that championship season, Corey went on to play for the Nuggets, a second stint with the Wolves, Rockets, Lakers and Thunder before signing a 10-day contract earlier this season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Corey is no stranger to shifting gears and understands that players have to be ready for anything.

Standing 6-foot-9, Brewer is ready to make his mark with the young Kings heading into the second half of the season with playoffs in sight. Every game is crucial to ensure the team secures their spot. “The young guys are really good, they’ve been playing great. They just keep working their way up” said Brewer.

“As a veteran guy, I’m just coming here and trying to help any way I can…I’m a hard nose guy, I play hard every night and I’m going to give it my all.” After 11 years and championships at both the collegiate and professional level, Brewer believes he still has plenty to contribute to the squad.

Fun Fact:

In 2013, the defensive-minded forward scored a career high 51 points in a 112-110 win over the Houston Rockets. In doing so, he joined Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, and Rick Barry as the only players to record 50+ points and 6+ steals in a single game.