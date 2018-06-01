Get to Know: Collin Sexton

Trae Young lead the country in scoring with 27.4 points per game. He lead the country in headlines. He lead the college basketball world with Stephen Curry comparisons. But is he even the best point guard in the draft?

If you asked Collin Sexton, you already know the answer.

Sexton averaged 19.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting during his freshman season, including an 18-point performance in a win against Young. The projected lottery pick brings NBA size, athleticism and motor to be a force at the guard position at the next level.

His freshman season also included one of the most bizarre moments in basketball history: his team forced to play 3-on-5 for most of the second half against Minnesota. Sexton finished with a career-high 40 points on 54.5 percent shooting, nearly completing the improbably comeback.

Sexton is clearly a scoring guard, averaging only 3.6 assists per game. He can get to his spots, shoot in the mid-range and bully you on that end of the floor. He looks for contact and always seemed to shine under the brightest lights.

Defensively, Sexton has the tools and determination to be a force on that end. He bodies up the offensive player, stays aggressive and competes each and every game. While sounding like basic traits, to already adhere to them coming out of college speaks volumes to where he can further develop at the next level.

Young will most likely be drafted higher than Sexton, but many evaluators believe Sexton is better suited for the pro game. Where he gets drafted will be key in his development, but it’s clear he has the mentality and basketball instincts to make an immediate contribution.

On @GetUpESPN this morning @RealJayWilliams implored the #Knicks to not pass on Collin Sexton. "Eric Bledsoe upper body with Russell Westbrook mentality." #NBADraft — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) May 30, 2018

