Get to Know: Anfernee Simons

Simons committed to Louisville after attending high school in Orlando, Florida. However, after Rick Pitino’s team were the subject of an FBI investigation, Simons decommitted and instead enrolled for a fifth year of high school at IMG Academy.

The 6’4”, 185-pound Simons averaged 22.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his fifth year of high school. How is he eligible for the draft? Simons is one year removed from school and will be 19 years old by draft night, thus meeting the NBA’s criteria.

Simons has effective combo guard skills but needs to get stronger to fully become a force in the league. He carries a 6’7” wingspan, great shooting touch and playmaking skills that can transfer to the next level.

He’s labeled as a “late bloomer” by some scouts, which also could be why his pro player comparison is often linked to Markelle Fultz. Simons might take time to develop, but the potential is there for a team in the first round.

"Most guys who are silky-smooth scorers—guys like Trae Young and Steph Curry—aren't quite as athletic," said Simons’ AAU coach Kenny Gillion to Bleacher Report. "I mean, imagine if Trae Young had a 35- or 40-inch vertical. Then you have guards like John Wall and De'Aaron Fox, who are incredible athletes but not smooth scorers. Anfernee is one of those guys who combines smooth scoring with great athletic ability.”



