Get to Know: Alex Len

The 5th overall pick in the 2013 draft spent five seasons with Phoenix before being dealt to Atlanta.

Over his career the big man has averaged 8.0 pts and 6.3 rebounds per game in 19.8 minutes per contest.

Honorable mention for All-ACC and member of the All-ACC Defensive Team, Len hopes to be back on the court to contribute soon.

Towards the end of his run in Atlanta, No. 25 averaged, 20 points on a 60 percent clip, including 38 percent from deep. Len also carried minus-3.9 net rating, which was the best mark on the team.

