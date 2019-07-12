Gabriel Aiming for Improvement in Second Season

The heat is high here in Vegas, and it’s not just the weather.

Second-year big man Wenyen Gabriel has been putting on a show in a city full of entertainment.

The former Kentucky Wildcat set the tone early at the California Classic after spending most of his rookie season playing for the Stockton Kings.

Gabriel finished the Classic averaging 19.0 points and 8.5 rebounds on 54% shooting.

No. 32 has continued his stellar play in the desert, averaging 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in each contest.

Even though last night’s contest ended in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Gabriel still walked away with a packed statistcal line: 18 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and a steal across 27 minutes of action.

No. 32 spent a lot of time crafting his game in Stockton last season, and now he’s ready to bring what he learned to the NBA level.

“This preseason, I'm going to obviously keep working on my body, and I think it's going be a big thing for me putting weight on my lower body, and to continue to shoot and shoot a lot.”

The forward’s play has put him in contention for a potential roster spot for the upcoming 2019-20 season. He has shown he can generate offense – and defense.



Wenyen has entered scary hours pic.twitter.com/JByXWCR6VD — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 12, 2019

“I think that’s where my talent is, my quickness, ability to shoot and guard multiple positions.”

The Kings forward is looking to continue his hot performance tonight in the Kings Summer League finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 5 p.m. PST on ESPNU.