Frank Mason Delivers in Much-Needed Win

You can't teach effort.

Frank Mason, the second-year guard out of Kansas with college accolades that any collegiate guard should strive to achieve, has never had his effort questioned. Coaches and fans alike know what you're going to get out of the former Jayhawks leader.

With the team losing their first two contests in Las Vegas, it was imperative for Sactown to get on the board with a win as the tournament stage looms.





On Tuesday, when his team needed a win in the worst way, No. 10 delivered. He recorded his first double-double of the summer, notching 13 assists to go along with 10 points. The team got that victory, with healthy contributions from teammates up and down the roster.

Frank’s ability to slither through the defense, facilitate the young bigs and draw contact were on full display against the Grizzlies.

As displayed on Tuesday, the quiet young guard takes solace in bringing it every possession. When his team needed a sound — and efficient — performance from their point guard, he carried himself the only way he knows how.