Fox’s Former Opponent Roasts Himself

On his path to the NBA, De’Aaron Fox has left many of his opponents in the dust.

Among them was Mikey Hoehner, a former middle school basketball player who faced off against the Kings point guard back in the day. Hoehner happened to spot himself in an old highlight used in a recent feature on De’Aaron and took to Twitter to poke a little fun at himself.



At 1:35 my basketball career officially ended https://t.co/G2zl32y8DZ — Mikey Hoehner (@mchoehner) July 27, 2018

As embarrassing as getting crossed can be, it was certainly refreshing to see Mikey look back at the play and laugh.

The full feature on Fox returning to his hometown and his journey to the Association can be viewed below.