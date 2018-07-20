Foxin’ Around with De’Aaron Fox

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox isn't just looking to dominate the hardwood, he's looking to take over YouTube as well.

Fox is just “Foxin’ Around,” a new series on his YouTube channel where he does just that — fox around.





From the One Chip Challenge to playing a game of F-O-X with Spurs rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV, Fox is looking to keep the brand strong during the offseason. The vlogs give us a chance to see a different side of the point guard before we see what he does best on the basketball court.





De’Aaron plans to continue his series as the year progresses and asks the fans for input on what he should do next.

Be sure to watch, leave a comment and subscribe to his YouTube channel here!