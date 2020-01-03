Fox: 'We're Not Happy with One Win'

"He's the head of our snake," said head coach Luke Walton.

"We think Fox is the next guy that can really take the group to the next level."

After an eight-game losing skid that stretched over a span of 16 days, the Kings found their way back in the win column on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Registering a season-high 128 points and 23 fast-break points, Sacramento battled back from a 20-point first quarter deficit to claim victory.



De'Aaron Fox stuffed the stat sheet with 27/4/9/5/2 last night as the Kings snapped their 8-game losing streak. Only three other players have had that statline or better in the last 15 seasons: - James Harden

- Chris Paul

- LeBron James pic.twitter.com/YalQKwmBhr — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 3, 2020

"The way we pushed the pace today definitely helped me a lot," said Fox after the win.

"We know we have to be able to get stops to win games...[we have] to piece together as many minutes in a 48-minute game as possible."

Fox set the tone for the squad with a vicious block on the first defensive possession, and finished with his most complete stat line of the season — 27 points, nine assists, four rebounds, five steals and two blocks in 30 minutes.

With Fox back in the lineup, Sacramento picked up the pace dramatically, finishing the win with what would've been the fastest pace in the league (107.3).

"We know that we're able to end and be on the different end of a run," Fox continued.

"We're not happy with one win."

Sactown has a chance to continue their run on Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans.