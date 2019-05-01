Fox Unveils Upcoming Nike Collaboration

Sacramento’s point guard provided an early look at a special pair of kicks that will hit stores this month.
Posted: May 01, 2019

Even when the season is over, there’s still more drip set to drop.

On Wednesday, De’Aaron Fox revealed a unique project with Nike, creating his very own “SWIPA” edition of the famous Nike Air Max 1 shoe.




May 31st drop of the Air Max 1 “Swipa”

Taking a closer look at the colorful kicks reveal several personal touches, including Fox’s No. 5 on the tongue, his Swipa nickname on the heels, as well as what appears to be mathematical equations on the inside lining.




x Air Max 1 “Swipa” dropping May 31.

Fox is no stranger to showing off the latest kicks with Nike, as the point guard helped debut the Nike Adapt BB in January.

Those looking to cop this new pair for their sneaker collection will have to wait until May 31.

