Fox Unveils Upcoming Nike Collaboration

Even when the season is over, there’s still more drip set to drop.

On Wednesday, De’Aaron Fox revealed a unique project with Nike, creating his very own “SWIPA” edition of the famous Nike Air Max 1 shoe.

Taking a closer look at the colorful kicks reveal several personal touches, including Fox’s No. 5 on the tongue, his Swipa nickname on the heels, as well as what appears to be mathematical equations on the inside lining.

Fox is no stranger to showing off the latest kicks with Nike, as the point guard helped debut the Nike Adapt BB in January.

Those looking to cop this new pair for their sneaker collection will have to wait until May 31.