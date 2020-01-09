Fox Tabbed to Make a Leap in 2020

Swipa is looking to bring a new meaning to the phrase leap year.

Sports Illustrated recently released a list of 10 players around the Association who look poised to see growth in their game in 2020 with De’Aaron Fox being named amongst them.

Since ringing in the new year, No. 5 has shown that he deserves to be on that list.

The Kings floor general is averaging 23 points, 6.8 assists, and two steals in the first four games of 2020 while helping lead the Kings to a 3-1 record in that span.

Though Swipa has battled injuries early on in his third season, SI’s Elizabeth Swinton wrote that “Fox has shown he has the potential to be a potent threat in the NBA.”

