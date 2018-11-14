Fox Playing at Historic Levels in Second Year

The progression of De’Aaron Fox has been apparent this season and has him in unprecedented territory.

In his second-season, Swipa is averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds, while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 44.2 percent from long range. On the surface, these numbers are impressive already, but taking a closer look reveals that Fox is on pace for something historic.



Earlier today I looked up how many players in their first or second year averaged at least 18.5 pts and 7 assists on 45% from the field and 40% three to see how Fox compared. His name was the only one on the list. — Aykis16 (@Aykis16) November 13, 2018

Fox’s strong start to 2018-19 has been a catalyst for Sactown’s success in the beginning stages of the season, with his speed helping to reshape the team’s newfound uptempo identity.

Led by No. 5, the squad has a chance to continue building on an 8-6 start with a two-game road trip to play the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets this coming weekend.