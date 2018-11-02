Fox Continues Streak with Historical Night in Atlanta

De'Aaron Fox. LeBron James.

That's it.

Those are the only two players in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double before their 21st birthday.

Fox's astonishing night in Atlanta comes one season after the Kings suffered a blowout loss to the Hawks on their floor. It was a night for redemption, and history.

Smashing his previous career-high marks, Fox couldn't be stopped on Thursday. Weaving through the defense, flashing down the floor and finding his teammates in rhythm, the sophomore dominated in all aspects of the game.

Swipa finished with 31 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in 34 minutes of action on 9-13 shooting. He added 10 points from the free-throw line and three triples.

De'Aaron has improved in every statistical category in his second season, currently averaging 19.0 points, 7.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.



"Yeah, they told me." @swipathefox on his first career triple-double pic.twitter.com/E4aJ4FL77g — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 2, 2018

No. 5 and the squad look to continue their winning streak in Milwaukee on Sunday.