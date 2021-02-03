Fox Makes All-Star Case with Historic Performance

38 points.

17 points in the fourth quarter.

12 assists.

14 of 24 shooting from the field.

If there was ever a game to encapsulate an All-Star campaign, it was Monday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans for De'Aaron Fox.

Fox joins Mike Bibby as the only Kings players with multiple 35-point, 10-assist games in a season since the three-point era, according to StatMuse.

"He's amazing," said Richaun Holmes. "Without a doubt in my mind, he's an All-Star."

Swipa is on an absolute tear this season, but especially over the last 10 games.

In that span, Fox is averaging 26.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists on 48.5 shooting from the field, including a 58.0 percent true shooting percentage.

"There's no better example of Fox's recent willingness to takeover than his last two fourth quarter performances," writes Tim Maxwell of The Kings Herald. "As he's combined to score 34 points in 24 minutes of play on 61% shooting from the floor, while recording a plus-22 in his time on the court.

"Perhaps even more impressive than his overall play has been De'Aaron's outside shooting," continued Maxwell. "He's knocking down 38% of his shots from deep, and he's taking more than double his career-average at 7.3 per game."

“Everything you are seeing on the court is like half of what he gives me in practice," said Western Conference Player of the Month Tyrese Haliburton.

“I think he’s proven he’s taken that next step," Haliburton continued. "He’s been an All-Star this year."

To vote for De'Aaron Fox to make the All-Star Game, visit NBA.com/Vote or click here for more information.