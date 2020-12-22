Fox Listed Amongst NBA's Best by Complex

De'Aaron Fox is rising up the rankings of NBA stardom, this time being recognized by Complex Sports.

Counting the 50 best ballers in the Association, the publication ranked De'Aaron Fox as their 43rd best player in the league.

"The quickest point guard in the league played like an All-Star last season," writes Complex.

"But when you're balling in the Western Conference, with its glut of superstars, it's tough to break through."

No. 5 is entering his fourth season in the league, looking to earn his first All-Star berth.

"He's become a dynamic scorer (21.1 PPG last season) and a very good distributor (6.8 APG last season)," Complex continued.

"But the Kings really just need Fox to distribute, drive, connect at a high clip 10 feet and in, and push the tempo when the situation calls for it."