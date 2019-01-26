Fox Joins Get Up! On ESPN

As De’Aaron Fox and the Kings continue to make noticeable strides this season, the national media’s fascination with the squad grows.

Swipa joined ESPN’s morning show Get Up! to talk about his growth in his sophomore year and what that’s meant for the team.

“During the summer, I shot the ball a lot,” said Fox regarding his offseason workouts. “When I’m making jump shots, it opens the game up for myself and others. Being able to come into the season and knowing exactly what I needed to help my team win, that’s all I needed.”

When Get Up! co-host and former NBA forward Jalen Rose asked No. 5 about playoff ambitions this season in Sacramento, De’Aaron did not shy away in his response.

“I think it’s extremely realistic,” said the Kentucky product. “A lot of people counted us out already but that doesn’t matter. It’s all about what we feel we can do internally and that’s just going out there and playing.”

Sactown currently sits at 25-24 in the standings and is fresh off of a road victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The win featured Swipa coming up clutch once again, playing crucial defense down the stretch and knocking down a dagger stepback jumper in the closing seconds of the contest.

Fox and the Kings are hoping to close out their six-game road trip in strong fashion with a matchup against the L.A. Clippers on Sunday.