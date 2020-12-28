Fox on Trash Talk: 'I'm Not a Pushover'

"I don't talk a lot during the game, but obviously I know those two guys," said Swipa after Saturday's win over Phoenix. "When guys talk, I'm going to do the same thing back."

Those "guys" are Phoenix's Chris Paul and Devin Booker, who have fueled a friendly rivalry between Sacramento and Phoenix.

"I'm not a pushover...I like doing it."

No. 5 has started out hot in his fourth season, averaging 19.0 points and 6.0 assists on 41 percent shooting, helping lead the Kings to a 2-1 record.

Sactown's next matchup comes against the Denver Nuggets in a rematch of their thrilling season-opener win.