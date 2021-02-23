Fox: 'I Wouldn't Say I'm Chasing Anybody' in the NBA

"I wouldn’t say I’m chasing anybody," Fox explained to Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated.

"But what you see of the star guards night-in and night-out, when I talked about being consistent, it’s being able to do that type of stuff every night and put your team in the best position to win. That’s what the elite players in this league are able to do for 82 games."

While Swipa is hopeful of an All-Star berth, No. 5 has much higher goals in mind for himself and Sacramento.

"To be able to bring a team that hasn’t been there for almost two decades back to the playoffs. That’s a personal goal of mine," admitted Fox.

"And then to be a contender. It takes time and it takes some steps to get there, but I don’t think it’s very far-fetched for us to do that."

Fox is averaging 22.3 points and 7.1 assists on 46.6 percent shooting from the field, while still being near the top of the league in clutch scoring.

"The way I look at it is if we’re winning, then people will have no choice but to talk about us. If we’re playing well, then everything speaks for itself."