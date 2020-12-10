Fox, Hield Highlight ESPN Top-100 Player Rankings

Every summer for the past decade, ESPN has asked:

Who will be the best players this season?



Known as NBARank, ESPN ranks the Top 100 NBA players based on their predicted performance for the upcoming season, voted on by their panel of experts.

This year, ESPN names two Kings — De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield — as players with this expected performance.

Coming in last season at No. 59, Buddy Hield enters this year at No. 87.

Fox is even higher on the list, landing at No. 34 this season after coming in at No. 25 last season.

"If Fox can force teams to defend him above screens, he's close to unguardable," proclaimed ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Mike Schmitz

.