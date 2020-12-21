Fox, Haliburton Praised by GMs in Annual Survey

In the annual survey conducted by NBA.com, executives answered over 30 questions ranging from most impactful trades off the offseason to Rookie of the Year.

Two Kings — De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton — were named by GMs in separate categories:

Which player is most likely to have a breakout season in 2020-21?



Earning 12 percent of the vote, De'Aaron Fox earned second place in GMs listing potential breakout candidates for this season.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver's Michael Porter Jr. both shared 15 percent of the vote.

Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?



The clear winner of this category was Tyrese Haliburton with 43 percent of the vote amongst executives.

The next highest vote-getters were Detroit's Saddiq Bey and New Orleans' Kira Lewis Jr.