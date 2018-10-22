Fox on Fire to Start Sophomore Season

The phrase “sophomore slump” doesn’t seem to be in De’Aaron Fox’s vocabulary.

Following a promising rookie season, the Kings point guard has hit the ground running in his second NBA campaign.

Fox is averaging 20.3 points, 7.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his first three contests, while also shooting 53 percent from the field.

Reddit user TooDeepForTheIntro stacked Swipa's numbers against fellow rookie point guards from the 2017 class.

Even amongst his Kings teammates, Fox has been dominant in all facets of the game.



De’Aaron Fox’s team rank: MPG: 1st

PPG: 1st

FGM: 3rd

FGA: 3rd (tied - Hield)

FTM: 1st

FTA: 1st

FT%: 4th

ORB: 3rd (tied - Giles, Hield)

DRB: 1st (tied - WCS, Bjelica)

TRB: 3rd

APG: 1st

SPG: 1st (tied - Bjelica, Bagley) — SactownBabyGiraffe (@TimMaxwell22) October 22, 2018

Sacramento is coming off of its first victory of the season with a 131-122 victory in Oklahoma City.

De’Aaron logged his first double-double of the year in the win, racking up 22 points and 10 assists in 41 minutes of action.

No. 5 has the chance to continue his hot streak as Sactown closes out its road swing with a matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night.