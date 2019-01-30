Fox Finds Mentorship in NBA Legend Tony Parker

The 21-year-old sees similarities between himself and the former Spurs point guard.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Jan 30, 2019

Whether a rookie or seasoned All-Star, mentorship has always been part of the Association.

Last season, in a story chronicled by Jason Jones of The Athletic, De'Aaron Fox met Spurs legend Tony Parker in a relationship that has since grown immensely.

"I just wanted to pick his brain, he’s been in the league a long time," Swipa said on the initial meeting.


"I just remember talking to him and then after the game I got a hold of him a little bit," No. 5 continued. "He gave me his number and I hit him up every once in a while."

Both speedsters entered into the league at age 19 and their games bear enough similar qualities to warrant comparisons.

"I’ve been talking to him his whole rookie season," Parker explained. "[Fox has made] a big jump from last year. He’s a lot more comfortable, the game is slowing down for him."




All from TP

In Parker, No. 5 finds not only a source of mentorship but also a friend.

Swipa and the squad are back in action on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

