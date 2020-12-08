Fox: 'Everybody's in a Joy' At Training Camp

“This might be the best first day of training camp that I’ve witnessed since I’ve been in the league," said De'Aaron Fox to begin his fourth season.

No. 5 finished last season with career-high marks in points (21.1), field goal percentage (48.0) and minutes (32.0).



"Everybody's in a joy." is happy is back (so are we) pic.twitter.com/Agv5IewCp4 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 8, 2020

"It's very fun, we're getting up and down the court...you can tell everyone's in a joy."

The squad's preseason is almost upon us, opening on Friday and then again on Sunday in Portland.