Fox: 'Everybody's in a Joy' At Training Camp
Sacramento is off and running to start their 2020-21 campaign.
“This might be the best first day of training camp that I’ve witnessed since I’ve been in the league," said De'Aaron Fox to begin his fourth season.
No. 5 finished last season with career-high marks in points (21.1), field goal percentage (48.0) and minutes (32.0).
"Everybody's in a joy."
is happy is back (so are we)
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 8, 2020
"It's very fun, we're getting up and down the court...you can tell everyone's in a joy."
The squad's preseason is almost upon us, opening on Friday and then again on Sunday in Portland.
