Fox: 'Everybody's in a Joy' At Training Camp

Sacramento is off and running to start their 2020-21 campaign.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Dec 07, 2020

“This might be the best first day of training camp that I’ve witnessed since I’ve been in the league," said De'Aaron Fox to begin his fourth season.

No. 5 finished last season with career-high marks in points (21.1), field goal percentage (48.0) and minutes (32.0).


"It's very fun, we're getting up and down the court...you can tell everyone's in a joy."

The squad's preseason is almost upon us, opening on Friday and then again on Sunday in Portland.

Tags
Fox, De'Aaron, Kings, Preseason

