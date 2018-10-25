Fox Continues Sophomore Surge Against Grizz

17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

Those are the season averages for second-year guard De'Aaron Fox, who over the first stretch of the season has continued to shoe signs of a developing superstar.

On Wednesday, the Kings were coming off a tough loss in Denver on the last game of their road trip. Dealing with their first back-to-back situation of the year, the Grizzlies rolled into Golden 1 Center.

Fox responded with his complete game of the season: 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes of action.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Swipa night if there weren't highlights throughout the night.

Fox had Golden 1 Center on their feet with a ferocious slam by All-Star center Marc Gasol, who made the wise business decision with No. 5 driving into the lane.



I got my first dunk of the season tonight! — De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) October 25, 2018

As he noted after the game, the former Wildcats star was waiting a long time for his first dunk.

Fox gets another chance to show out when John Wall, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards come to Sacramento on Friday.