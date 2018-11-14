Fox, Bibby Detail Their Love for Kicks

The sneaker industry couldn't be on a higher trajectory.

In addition to high-profile collaborations, signature lines and the ever-growing love for personal style, the NBA itself instituted a rule lifting the restriction on colors for this season.

As a result, players more than ever are encouraged to be creative and show their personality through what they rock on the hardwood.

In an article on HoopsHype, NBA legends and current players — including Mike Bibby and De'Aaron Fox — discuss their love for footwear, favorite kicks and more.

"I've always loved shoes," said Bibby. "But I didn't start collecting them until I was in the NBA.

"To be one of the first six athletes to start the Jordan Brand, it's just an amazing feeling. I know a lot of kids want Jordans and the brand is really popular, so it's special."

While Swipa loves his kicks, he doesn't feel the need to spend a lot for on-feet fashion.

"The most I've spent on a pair of shoes is about $300 - maybe a little over $300," Fox admitted. "I'm not one of those people who is out here spending a rack on a pair of shoes."

What are the rarest kicks they own?

"Retro 9s with my number on the back and they were patent-leather," said the former Kings point guard. "They only sent me one pair and I've never seen anyone else have those."

"I'd probably say my 'Just Don' Jordan 2s; I haven't really seen a lot of people who have them," De'Aaron explained.

You can read more on the players' love for kicks on HoopsHype.