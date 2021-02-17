Fox Becoming One of League's Top Clutch Players

In addition to his gaudy regular season numbers — 23.2 points and 6.8 assists on 56.4 percent true shooting — De'Aaron Fox is also getting it done when it counts most.

Swipa has been stellar this season, but especially in the clutch, delivering baskets, assists and leadership when games are on the line.

In fourth quarters when the game is a five-point deficit or less, Fox is second in the NBA on a points per game average (4.5).

Fox only trails five-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard (5.1) on a per game basis, and is ahead of players such as James Harden, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.

In terms of total points, Fox is third in the NBA (63) trailing only Lillard (72) and Zach LaVine (66).

For this particular category, No. 5 is immediately ahead of Chris Paul (56), James Harden (53) and DeMar DeRozan (52).