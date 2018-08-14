Fox Anxious to Build on Rookie Campaign

The Sacramento Kings drafted De’Aaron Fox out of Kentucky with hopes to become a new franchise cornerstone and their point guard of the future.

After his rookie season, it’s becoming more clear that the Kings may have found their guy.

In 73 contests last season, Fox averaged 11.6 points on 41 percent shooting, 4.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds. Most impressive though, was the 20-year-old’s ability to deliver in clutch situations.

In a draft full of point guards, Fox undoubtedly delivered the most with the game on the line. The rookie made six of his seven shots (86 percent) with 30 seconds or less and trailing by three points or less last season.





While each team is assuredly happy with the selection of their top guards, none of them possess the speed or quickness that Fox does. Picking up where he left off at Kentucky, Fox ran the floor and controlled the pace in ways not seen amongst his peers.

Whether he drove to the restricted area, pulled up from midrange or stepped out from beyond the arc, Fox showcased his offensive potential. On the defensive end, the sophomore has all the tools to become a lockdown defender as well.



Rookie season in the ! Year A post shared by De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) on Apr 12, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

Heading into his second year, Fox now has additional weapons on the offensive side of the floor at his disposal. He’s now joined by Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III, two top picks that will present even more scoring options for the Kings point guard.

With deep-threat marksmen Bogdan Bogdanovic, Buddy Hield and newcomer Nemanja Bjelica, the Kings offense promises to be even more potent than it was last season from the perimeter. With Swipa at the helm, the pace will continue to trend upwards as well.

Learning the ways of the NBA and thrust into the starting lineup isn’t easy on any player, but Fox handled the challenges the come with being a top pick as effectively as anyone could.

Fox’s growth is far from over, but if his rookie campaign is any indication, his career is on a perennial path to stardom.



