Fox Announced as Most Improved Player Finalist 

“If that surprises you, then that’s you.”

De’Aaron Fox has been warning basketball pundits about not only his team’s rise, but his own for quite some time.

On Friday, the Kentucky product was announced as a finalist for the 2019 Most Improved Player Award.

No. 5 joins Brooklyn guard D’Angelo Russell and Toronto’s Pascal Siakam as finalists. Indiana’s Victor Oladipo took home the award last year.

After averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 assists on 41.2 percent shooting last season, Fox improved in nearly every major statistical category this season.

Swimpa improved to 17.3 points, 7.3 assists on 45.8 percent shooting in 81 games this season. He also vastly improved his three-point shooting, jumping from a 30.7 percent clip to 37.1 percent.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor detailed Fox as having one of the most significant year-to-year jumps of all time.

No. 5 is looking to become only the third sophomore to win the award, as Monta Ellis was the last to win as a second-year player in 2007.

Find out who wins Most Improved Player, MVP and more at the 2019 NBA Awards airing June 24 live on TNT.