Fox Amongst NBA Leaders in Transition Offense

Coming into the new season, the Kings have been looking to pick up the tempo and De’Aaron Fox has led that charge in a big way.

According to sports analyst Dean Oliver, No. 5’s transition scoring ranks second in the Association - topping elite names like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.



Top transition offensive players thus far. The list isn't too surprising, but Westbrook and Wall being down is interesting. Big surprise is who is last: Dwyane Wade has been easily the worst transition player this year with an ORtg of 0. pic.twitter.com/2GtpjVJNo7 — Dean Oliver (@DeanO_Lytics) October 27, 2018

Swipa’s speed has contributed to his strong start and Sactown's 3-3 record to begin the season. Additionally, the Kings are averaging 117 points per contest - the sixth highest mark in the League.

Fox and Sacramento look to keep the ball rolling against Miami on Monday night as they continue to carve out their team identity early in the year.