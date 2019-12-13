The Force Returns to Golden 1 Center for Star Wars Night!

This is the way.

In collaboration with Lucasfilm, the Sacramento Kings will host Star Wars Night at Golden 1 Center on Dec. 13 when they battle the New York Knicks.

The agenda is set to include a wide array of familiar faces, characters and more.

Highlighted by the adorable Baby Yoda races, Star Wars Night also includes an exclusive trailer for The Rise of Skywalker, the latest chapter in the Star Wars saga.

In addition, three actors from Star Wars films will be in attendance:

Alan Fernandes - Tusken Raider in Episode IV: A New Hope

Andrew Nelson - Darth Vader in Special Edition Scenes

Tim Donaldson - Jawa in Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars Costume Cam, Chewbacca Cam, Tauntaun Races and more surprised are set for a fun evening with the force!

Find tickets for Star Wars Night today!