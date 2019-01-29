Five Kings Tabbed for Bleacher Report’s Top 100 List

The Kings have opened a lot of eyes thus far this season and a recent ranking by Bleacher Report is reflecting just that.

Sactown has shown the early stages of a major culture shift, thanks in large part to strong and consistent play from players throughout their roster.

As a result, five players were named in Bleacher Report’s Top 100 player rankings.

Willie Cauley-Stein, Nemanja Bjelica, and Bogdan Bogdanovic landed at No. 92, 91, and 90, respectively.

“[Bjelica’s] spacing opens up new frontiers for their ball-handlers and bigs,” wrote Dan Favale and Adam Fromal.

In regards to Willie, the two writers praised his defensive versatility, noting “he continues to hound smaller players on the perimeter and showcases his beneficial switchability in myriad situations.”

“Bogdan Bogdanovic has morphed into a go-to scoring force for the Kings,” Favale and Fromal added for the Serbian swingman. “He might not be the Kings' No. 1 option, but he's reliable on any given possession.”

Next on the list was Buddy Hield, who clocked in at No. 67.

“Buddy Hield is as automatic as it gets,” penned the writers. “If things hold, he'll join Stephen Curry as the second player in league history to bury 45 percent of his threes while attempting at least six per game.”

Rounding out Sacramento’s representation in the ranking was floor general De’Aaron Fox, who earned himself the No. 37 spot.

“Fox is shooting better than 73 percent around the rim, finishing more often and deftly through contact and keeping defenses on tilt with a mixed bag of decision-making,” wrote Favale and Fromal.

“The hardest part of any rebuild is getting that player with top-20 or better chops. If Fox's sophomore detonation is any indication, the Kings have secured theirs.”

While many Kings fans may call for more ranked players or higher positions for those listed, it’s clear that the team’s improvement is garnering more and more buzz.

The squad has a chance to continue building on its solid foundation on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center against the Atlanta Hawks.