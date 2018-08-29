Kings Season Ticket Members Play Ball at BBQ

Basketball may not be here yet, but a few members of the Kings organization were ready to play some ball.

During the annual Season Ticket Member BBQ at Raley Field, Kings legends and front office executives Vlade Divac and Peja Stojakovic, rookie big man Marvin Bagley III and President of Business Operations John Rinehart all stopped by to hang out with Kings Season Ticket Members.



Autographs were signed, pictures were taken and the fun culminated in all four of the Kings representatives taking the mound for their first pitch moment prior to the River Cats game.