Filipino Roots Night Q&A: Kyle Ramos

On Tuesday night at Golden 1 Center, the Kings will celebrate Filipino Roots Night. We sat down with Filipino members of the Kings organization to learn more about what they do and how they honor their heritage.

Kyle Ramos is a Social Producer for the Kings and here’s what he had to say.

How would you describe your role with the Sacramento Kings?

My role is helping to create day-to-day content for both the Sacramento Kings social media channels as well as Kings Guard Gaming. This includes live game coverage and also creating content like blogs, photo galleries, and of course memes.

Who have been your biggest role models?

I would say my family has served as great role models for me. My parents have worked relentlessly to provide a great life for me and have been so supportive of me in pursuing my dreams. My two older sisters have always had my back and I’m proud to see them thriving in their own careers.

Outside of them, I really look up to Donald Glover. His work has inspired me to create with honesty and without limiting myself.

Why do you think it’s important to celebrate your Filipino roots?

It’s of the utmost importance to reflect on your roots and where you came from. I’m proud to be Filipino and have never shied away from it. Seeing the deep love that the Philippines has for basketball is something that connects with me on the deepest level – they love the sport.

It’s been disappointing to me that we haven’t seen more Filipino representation in the NBA over the years but I’m optimistic that we can see an increase in the very near future.

What do you enjoy most about what you do?

What I enjoy most is that at the end of the day, I get to do something I’m passionate about for a team that I care so much about. There are so many times when I’m standing on the court at Golden 1 Center capturing content and I just take a step back to realize where I am. I look over at the fans waiting to watch their favorite players and their favorite team and I’m reminded that not long ago I was in their shoes.

It’s an incredible blessing that I get to work with so many talented people and that I can connect with Kings fans around the world with what I create. It is very much a dream come true.

Why is it important to continue to encourage diversity and representation in the workplace?

Diversity and representation are important in the workplace because I feel like it creates a feeling of inclusion for everyone. It also helps to have a variety of perspectives from so many different viewpoints that can help an organization progress.