ESPN to Televise Warriors-Kings Preseason Game

As if their matchup needed any more hype, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings preseason game in Seattle just got a bit bigger.

ESPN will nationally televise the NBA’s return to Seattle on October 5, when the defending NBA Champions face off against Sactown at Key Arena.

Kevin Durant will make his return to the city that he used to call home 10 years after Seattle last hosted an NBA game.

ESPN will televise five NBA preseason matchups, including three matchups with the Los Angeles Lakers, two with the Warriors and one with the Nuggets and Kings, respectively.

