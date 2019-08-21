ESPN Tabs Sacramento as Most Underrated Squad

It's August, which means it's the calm before the storm of the NBA season.

Summer prognostications, predications and bold statements have become the norm, with Sacramento being in the thick of it.

In an article published by ESPN, NBA experts were polled on a variety of topics.

From Most Underrated to Most Overrated, experts supplied their answers for each conference.

"The Kings bolstered their depth with the free-agent signings of Cory Joseph, Trevor Ariza and Dewayne Dedmon," explained ESPN Front Office Insider Bobby Marks.

"If the Kings can get an All-Star-type season from De'Aaron Fox, the same consistency from Buddy Hield and continued development by Marvin Bagley III, they should win 45-46 games and compete for one of the final playoff spots this season.

Marks, along with ESPN commentator and contributor Jorge Sedano, marked the Kings as Most Underrated teams in the Western Conference.

"Fox is arguably the best young point guard in the NBA," Sedano said. "And new coach Luke Walton wants the Kings to play a fast-paced style that fits their personnel perfectly."

Sacramento gets their 2019-20 campaign underway on Oct. 4, when they battle the Indiana Pacers in a preseason showdown in Mumbai.