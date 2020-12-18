ESPN Sees Haliburton as Rookie of the Year Contender

ESPN asked their panel of experts a simple question:

Who will win Rookie of the Year?

Even after selecting Tyrese Haliburton at No. 12, the former Iowa State Cyclone ranks amongst the top picks as a potential winner.

LaMelo Ball collected 36 percent of first-place votes, the top amongst any player.

Ball was followed by No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman (12 percent), with top pick Anthony Edwards and Haliburton both sharing 11 percent of first-place votes.

See the panel's full list of award winners.