ESPN Sees Haliburton as Rookie of the Year Contender
The expert panel sees the Sacramento rookie as one of the best bets to win the award.
ESPN asked their panel of experts a simple question:
Who will win Rookie of the Year?
Even after selecting Tyrese Haliburton at No. 12, the former Iowa State Cyclone ranks amongst the top picks as a potential winner.
LaMelo Ball collected 36 percent of first-place votes, the top amongst any player.
Ball was followed by No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman (12 percent), with top pick Anthony Edwards and Haliburton both sharing 11 percent of first-place votes.
