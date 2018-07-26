ESPN Lists Bagley, Giles in Rookie of the Year Race

The Rookie of the Year race has already begun.

After a hectic Summer League, rookies from around the league are now settling in with their new teams. This includes Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles, who both were mentioned by ESPN’s Mike Schmitz and Kevin Pelton when discussing the race.

“Bagley is a walking double-double,” explained Schmitz. “His hunger to score, athleticism and aggression on the offensive glass should lead to some big scoring and rebounding nights.”





In addition to Bagley, ESPN showed love to Giles, the second-year rookie who impressed many averaging 14.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per 36 minutes this summer.

“Giles looked a lot like someone who'd spent the previous year working out individually rather than playing,” said Pelton. “His feel for the game was rusty, but Giles looked skilled and comfortable in the pick-and-pop and other settings that can be recreated easily in drills.”





Kings fans are hoping their two big men shine when the lights are brightest as the regular season inches closer.